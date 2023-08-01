Left Menu

NIT Jamshedpur inks MoU with NHIDCL for innovation in Highway construction

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 01-08-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 16:12 IST
  • India

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has signed an MoU with National Institute of Technology (NIT) Jamshedpur to share experiences of highway technology and fundamental infrastructure development projects, an official statement said.

The MoU was signed by Registrar, NIT Jamshedpur Colonel D Nisheeth Kumar Rai (Retd) and Managing Director of NHIDCL Chanchal Kumar at a function held in Delhi on Sunday, the statement issued by NIT said.

NIT Jamshedpur and NHIDCL will share technical experience including designing of national highways, fundamental project frameworks, supervision, security and ensure implementation of guidelines of security and quality with each other.

Besides, they would work together to find out pragmatic solutions to challenges in the development of highways in difficult environments.

NHIDCL, a central public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is responsible for the development, maintenance and management of National Highways in the North-East part of India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and hilly areas of Uttarakhand. It works as a specialized agency in high-altitude and border areas.

Apart from highways, NHIDCL is also building logistics hubs and transportation-related infrastructure like multi-modal transport hubs like bus ports, container depots, automated multilevel car parking.

