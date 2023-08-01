Karnataka govt to formally launch 'Gruha Jyothi' free power scheme on Aug 5 in Kalaburagi

Karnataka Energy Minister K J George on Tuesday said 'Gruha Jyothi' scheme, one of the five poll guarantees of the Congress promising to provide up to 200 units of free power to households, will be formally launched on August 5 in Kalaburagi. ''We had announced that from July, the electricity will be free up to 200 units and July's bill will come in August. We have now started the process of giving the bills. Under this ambitious scheme, already 1.42 crore consumers have registered,'' George said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, on the suggestion of the Chief Minister, cabinet colleague, legislators and others, it has been decided to organise a formal launch of the scheme, outside Bengaluru, and it will be at Kalaburagi on August 5.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, among others will grace the occasion, he said, adding that all the ministers have been asked by the CM to organise similar events in their respective districts.

The benefit under this scheme is calculated based on average consumption for financial year 2022-23, plus 10 percent additional, but total amounting to less than 200 units.

Of the 1.42 crore applicants so far, close to 18 lakhs were received from beneficiaries of various existing schemes such as Bhagya Jyothi, Kuteera Jyothi and Amrut Jyothi.

Stating that those who exceed 200 units usage will not be eligible under the scheme and their application will be rejected, George said: ''Those consumers who have applied and their consumption is within 200 units, based on the average and ten per cent additional, they will get zero bill. If the consumer has used above average and 10 per cent, but is still under 200 units, they will be charged the differential amount (between average and used units).'' Those who have registered under the scheme up to July 27 are eligible under the scheme, he said, adding there is no cutoff date for the scheme, and anyone who wants to register afresh and benefit from the scheme, can apply even now.

Responding to a question whether there is an increase in electricity consumption after the announcement of the scheme, the minister said there is no relation between the both.

Noting that there are 2.16 crore RR numbers (Revenue Register -- a unique identification number that is assigned to each electricity connection) in the state, he said, out of them 2.14 crore consumers use less than 200 units, and only 2 lakh use more than 200 units.

He said tenants can also apply for the scheme, and they have a different eligibility criteria, as the state average of 53 units plus 10 per cent additional usage, will be considered.

Responding to a question, George said the government will reimburse the Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) for the cost incurred due to the implementation of the scheme.

The government has already implemented poll guarantee, 'Shakti', by providing free services for women in public transport buses last month, and 'Anna Bhagya' scheme -- by payment of cash in lieu of the additional 5 kg rice to beneficiaries.

The remaining two guarantees that the government is taking steps to implement are -- Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi) from August 16; and Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (Yuva Nidhi) by November or December.

