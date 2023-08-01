Left Menu

NASA's Deep Space Network picks up signal from Voyager 2 after unexpected communication blackout

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:36 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Just days after NASA reported losing communication with its Voyager 2 space probe due to an unintended antenna misalignment, the agency's Deep Space Network (DSN) has picked up a carrier signal from the spacecraft.

For the inversed, the iconic interstellar spacecraft experienced an unintended antenna shift of 2 degrees on July 21, rendering it unable to send or receive data. The glitch occurred during a series of planned commands, causing the spacecraft's antenna to veer away from its precise orientation towards Earth.

The signal's reception indicates that the spacecraft remains in good health, the agency tweeted.

NASA's Voyager 2 embarked on an extraordinary journey to explore the outer reaches of our solar system and beyond on August 20, 1977. Originally designed for a five-year mission, the spacecraft surpassed all expectations and still continues to deliver invaluable data and captivating images.

Voyager 2 is the only spacecraft to study all four of the solar system's giant planets at close range - Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. The spacecraft joined its twin probe, Voyager 1, in interstellar space in December 2018. The twin probes are the longest-operating spacecraft in deep space.

