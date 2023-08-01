MP: Tiger carcass found in Kanha reserve
The decomposed carcass of a tiger has been found in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Tuesday.
A patrolling team spotted the dead tiger, aged around 18-24 months, in Khamodidadar beat on Monday, KTR field director S K Singh said. Inspection of the spot suggested that the carcass was eight to ten days old, he said, adding that it was partially eaten by scavengers. Bones found around the spot were collected and KTR's veterinarians conducted autopsy, Singh said, adding that the cause of death was yet to be ascertained. Following the autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines and the viscera would be sent to a laboratory for examination, he said.
As per the All-India Tiger Estimation Report 2022, Madhya Pradesh, which has six tiger reserves, is home to 785 tigers, the highest in the country.
