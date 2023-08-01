Work under Smart City project lagging behind in Mangaluru: Minister

Several development works under the Smart City Project are lagging behind in Mangaluru and officials concerned should act swiftly to improve the situation, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of officials of the Mangaluru Smart City Project Limited (MSCL) at the city corporation office here, Rao, who is also DK district-in-charge Minister, said the works should be completed within a specified time-frame.

He said if there are any issues relating to the execution of works, the officials should bring them to the notice of the government. Additional Chief Secretary L K Atheeq, who also heads the Finance department in the government, directed the officials to finish all development works on priority and maintain quality standards in the work. DK Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr K Anand said financial grants totalling Rs 806 crore have been released under the Smart City project, of which the Centre has provided Rs 392 crore and the state government has released Rs 414 crore. Of the 55 works under the project, 32 works have been completed entailing an expenditure of Rs 350.65 crore.

Vedavyas Kamath MLA, city Mayor Jayananda Anchan, Deputy Mayor Poornima and MCC commissioner C L Anand were present at the meeting.

