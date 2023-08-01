Left Menu

Finland orders cull of 50,000 mink and foxes due to bird flu

This year, avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, was found at 20 fur farms in Finland as of the end of July, with samples from another four farms currently being analysed, according to the food authority. It said it was preparing further cull orders this week.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:12 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:12 IST
Finland orders cull of 50,000 mink and foxes due to bird flu
  • Country:
  • Denmark

The Finnish food authority said on Tuesday it has ordered 50,000 farmed mink and foxes to be culled at three fur farms hit by bird flu infections as mink can host the virus, increasing the chance of it mutating and affecting humans. Finland and Norway are facing record outbreaks of the H5N1 virus strain this year. The virus has killed thousands of seagulls and other bird species, put livestock at risk and restricted travel in some areas.

"Mink is an especially problematic species when it comes to avian influenza infections," the authority said, as it can be an effective intermediate host for bird flu, enabling the virus to mutate more effectively into a form that will infect humans. This year, avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, was found at 20 fur farms in Finland as of the end of July, with samples from another four farms currently being analysed, according to the food authority.

It said it was preparing further cull orders this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023