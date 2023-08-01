Left Menu

Gadkari urges construction, equipment industry to use alternative fuels to reduce costs

Updated: 01-08-2023
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked the construction and equipment industry to reduce their fuel cost by using alternative fuels like ethanol and methanol.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the annual session of the Indian Construction and Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) here.

''You can bring down your cost by 15-20 per cent by usage of methanol which comes at Rs 25 a litre. This will reduce your overall cost,'' Gadkari said.

He also said that in a road construction project of Rs 1000 crore, around Rs 100 crore is spent towards diesel.

This can be brought down if the construction equipment industry starts usage of alternative fuels like ethanol and methanol, he said and added that it will also help in reducing pollution.

The industry has a vital role to play as infrastructure and construction activities will continue to grow as part of the government's thrust on development, he noted.

