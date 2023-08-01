Gadkari urges construction, equipment industry to use alternative fuels to reduce costs
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday asked the construction and equipment industry to reduce their fuel cost by using alternative fuels like ethanol and methanol.
The Minister for Road Transport and Highways was speaking at the annual session of the Indian Construction and Equipment Manufacturers Association (ICEMA) here.
''You can bring down your cost by 15-20 per cent by usage of methanol which comes at Rs 25 a litre. This will reduce your overall cost,'' Gadkari said.
He also said that in a road construction project of Rs 1000 crore, around Rs 100 crore is spent towards diesel.
This can be brought down if the construction equipment industry starts usage of alternative fuels like ethanol and methanol, he said and added that it will also help in reducing pollution.
The industry has a vital role to play as infrastructure and construction activities will continue to grow as part of the government's thrust on development, he noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitin Gadkari
- Rs 100
- Road Transport
- Gadkari
- Rs 1000
ALSO READ
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates National Highway projects worth Rs 3,300 crore in Lucknow
Centre sets 13,800 km highway construction target for 2023-24: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Uttarakhand CM meets Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, discusses improving road connectivity
BJP, Congress claim credit for Nitin Gadkari's proposed visit to flood-affected areas of Himachal
Govt to use bamboo-made 'Bahu Balli' fences along highways, pilot project to begin in Chhattisgarh: Nitin Gadkari