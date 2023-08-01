Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:53 IST
Himachal CM inaugurates Rs 28.38-cr fruit market facility in Solan
File photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government is in the process of developing fruit hubs to increase production as per region-specific conditions, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said while inaugurating a Rs.28.38-crore fruit market in Solan district on Tuesday.

The chief minister also inaugurated the Terminal Mandi, Parwanoo in Solan.

Solan fruit market has been constructed at a cost of Rs 9.88 crore while upgradation and strengthening of the approach road and parking of Terminal Mandi Parwanoo was completed with an outlay of Rs 18.50 crore.

Addressing public meetings in Solan and Parwanoo, Sukhu said that by adopting high density fruit plantation and micro irrigation facilities, efforts are underway to increase the area under horticulture in the state, which will increase the income of the growers, according to a statement.

He said that under the Rs 1,292-crore Himachal Pradesh Shiva Project, production of fruits like orange, guava, pomegranate, litchi, plum, persimmon and mango will be promoted on around 6,000 hectares of land to benefit 15,000 families.

This project will be implemented in seven districts -- Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and Una.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

