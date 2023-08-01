Left Menu

Delhi records maximum temperature of 26.6 deg C; light rain forecast for Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 21:55 IST
Representative image
The maximum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, with the weather office forecasting generally cloudy sky with light rain a day later.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was recorded at 56 per cent, according to data shared by the Met office.

In the morning, the minimum temperature had settled at 26.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Wednesday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi had settled at 27.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, on Monday.

The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

