Left Menu

T'gana rains: Central team visits Warangal to assess flood damage

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-08-2023 22:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 22:44 IST
T'gana rains: Central team visits Warangal to assess flood damage
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A central team visited Warangal in Telangana on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by the recent rains and flooding.

The team attended a photo exhibition on the damage in Warangal and later visited rain and flood-hit areas, an official release said.

Warangal district officials made a power-point presentation to the central team about the damage in Warangal and Hanumakonda districts and in Warangal Municipal corporation, it said. More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the heavy rains in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023