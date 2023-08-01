SCOREBOARD: India vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Scoreboard in the third ODI between India and West Indies here on Tuesday.

India Ishan Kishan st Shai Hope b Yannic Cariah 77 Shubman Gill c Yannic Cariah b Motie 85 Ruturaj Gaikwad c Brandon King b Alzarri Joseph 8 Sanju Samson c Hetmyer b Romario Shepherd 51 Hardik Pandya not out 70 Suryakumar Yadav c Y Cariah b Romario Shepherd 35 Ravindra Jadeja not out 8 Extras (lb -5, w-12) 17 Total (For 5 wkts, 50 Overs) 351 Fall of Wickets: 1-143, 2-154, 3-223, 4-244, 5-309.

Bowling: Jayden Seales 8-0-75-0, Kyle Mayers 4-0-25-0, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-77-1, Gudakesh Motie 10-1-38-1, Romario Shepherd 10-0-73-2, Yannic Cariah 8-0-58-1. (MORE)

