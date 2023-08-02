Maximum precipitation during recent rainfall in Beijing was a 140-yr high - Met service

The maximum precipitation recorded during the rainfall in the Chinese capital of Beijing between 8 p.m. (1200 GMT) Saturday and 7 a.m. Wednesday was a 140-year high, according to the Beijing Meteorological Service.

The maximum precipitation hit 744.8 mm over the period, the local weather forecaster said in its WeChat account.

