Saturn's Dance, Perseid Meteor Shower, and rare Super Blue Moon: Must watch celestial events in August 2023

Sky gazers are in for a treat with a series of captivating celestial events this month. From Saturn's stunning appearances to the Perseid meteor shower and a rare "super blue moon," the August night skies promise a visual spectacle.

On the morning of August 3rd, early risers can witness a breathtaking sight as Saturn and the nearly full Moon appear in close proximity, just a couple of finger widths apart.

On the morning of August 9, the Moon will be forming a delightful pairing with the Pleiades star cluster, with Jupiter hanging nearby. On the evening of August 24th, the Moon will have a super-close meetup with the dazzling reddish star Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius.

Perseids, one of the best-known annual meteor showers, will peak on August 12th and extend into the 13th. Interestingly, the peak coincides with the new moon, creating optimal conditions for meteor watching. The Perseids originate from the comet Swift-Tuttle. Earth encounters the comet's debris trail annually, resulting in the breathtaking display of shooting stars. The best time to view this meteor shower is between midnight and dawn, as the radiant rises higher in the sky.

August begins and ends with full moons. A second full moon in a single calendar month is commonly called a blue moon and the second full moon, on August 30th, also happens to be a supermoon - when the Moon reaches its closest point to Earth (perigee) during the full moon phase, making it appear slightly larger and brighter than an average full moon. This combination creates what is referred to as a "super blue moon."

Super blue moons occur about every 10 years, on average, making it a rare celestial event. However, the Super blue moon won't appear dramatically larger or bluer than an average full moon.