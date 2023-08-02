Godrej Properties Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 125 cr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a nearly three fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 124.94 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year on better income.
Its net profit stood at Rs 45.55 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income rose to Rs 1,265.98 crore in April-June 2023-24 from Rs 426.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
Godrej Properties, a part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 124.94
- Godrej Group
- Rs 1
- 265.98
- Rs 45.55
- Godrej Properties
- Rs 426.40
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Welspun One Logistics Parks' second warehousing-focussed fund raises Rs 1,000 cr
Declare drought, give Rs 1 cr grant to each constituency: Bommai tells K'taka govt
Karnataka tops direct selling market in south with sales of Rs 1,128 crore: IDSA
Piramal Pharma's Rs 1,050-cr rights issue gets Sebi's nod
Punjab govt hikes freedom fighters' pension to Rs 11,000 per month, says Cheema