Godrej Properties Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 125 cr

Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a nearly three fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 124.94 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year on better income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 45.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,265.98 crore in April-June 2023-24 from Rs 426.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Godrej Properties, a part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

