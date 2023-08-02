Left Menu

Godrej Properties Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 125 cr

Updated: 02-08-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 14:31 IST
Godrej Properties Q1 profit nearly triples to Rs 125 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@GodrejProp)
  • India

Godrej Properties on Wednesday reported a nearly three fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 124.94 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal year on better income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 45.55 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 1,265.98 crore in April-June 2023-24 from Rs 426.40 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Godrej Properties, a part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

