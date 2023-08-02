SpaceX to launch Intelsat G-37 satellite into orbit this week

SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch of the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) geostationary satellite, carrying both C-band and Ku-band payloads, into orbit on Thursday, August 3.

The mission, scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, has a two-hour launch window opening at 12:15 a.m. ET (04:15 UTC).

The Falcon 9's first stage booster launching Intelsat G-37 mission has previously supported multiple SpaceX missions, including Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will attempt a controlled landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the mission approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

Targeting Thursday, August 3 for Falcon 9's launch of the @Intelsat G-37 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida

Intelsat's G-37 C-band payload will provide much-needed North American capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers. The H-4 Ku-band payload, jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, will ensure continuity for mobility, network, and U.S. government customers.

