Left Menu

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Intelsat G-37 satellite into orbit this week

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 03-08-2023 10:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 15:49 IST
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Intelsat G-37 satellite into orbit this week
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch of the Intelsat Galaxy 37/Horizons-4 (G-37/H-4) geostationary satellite, carrying both C-band and Ku-band payloads, into orbit on Thursday, August 3.

The mission, scheduled to lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, has a two-hour launch window opening at 12:15 a.m. ET (04:15 UTC).

The Falcon 9's first stage booster launching Intelsat G-37 mission has previously supported multiple SpaceX missions, including Crew-5, GPS III-6, Inmarsat I6-F2, CRS-28, and one Starlink mission. Following stage separation, the first stage will attempt a controlled landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX will provide a live webcast of the mission approximately 15 minutes prior to liftoff.

Intelsat's G-37 C-band payload will provide much-needed North American capacity for television media and telecommunication network customers. The H-4 Ku-band payload, jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, will ensure continuity for mobility, network, and U.S. government customers.

Update

The Falcon 9 launch vehicle carrying the Intelsat G-37 mission lifted off at 1:00 a.m. ET on August 3. Its first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship following stage separation.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023