Dhanuka Agritech Q1 profit falls 33 pc to Rs 32.93 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Agro chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Wednesday reported a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 32.93 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 49.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 375.71 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 from Rs 409.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

