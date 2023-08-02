Dhanuka Agritech Q1 profit falls 33 pc to Rs 32.93 crore

Agro chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Wednesday reported a 33 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 32.93 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at Rs 49.11 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to Rs 375.71 crore in the April-June period of 2023-24 from Rs 409.57 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

