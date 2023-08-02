Left Menu

J'khand: East Singhbhum on alert as Subarnarekha, Kharkhai in spate after rain

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 02-08-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 16:21 IST
J'khand: East Singhbhum on alert as Subarnarekha, Kharkhai in spate after rain
  • Country:
  • India

The East Singhbhum district administration has been put on an alert on Wednesday in view of the swelling of Subarnarekha and Kharkhai rivers due to incessant rain over the last three days.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri has directed block development officers, circle officers and municipal officials to take all precautionary measures to meet any eventuality.

He said the water level in Kharkhai was at 128.93 metres, while the danger mark was at 129 metres.

Subarnarekha was flowing at 118.4 metres in Jamshedpur against the danger level of 121.5 metres.

He asked the officials to ensure that no loss of life takes place in the catchment areas of the two rivers due to the swell.

The DC asked the officials to evacuate people from low-lying areas and shift them to shelters.

Safety of the masses is the top priority, he said, while appealing to the people to follow the administration's directives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023