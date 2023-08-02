Maharashtra: Authorities to collect data on landslide-prone villages in Raigad district

Against the backdrop of the Irshalwadi tragedy, Raigad district authorities have decided to conduct a survey to gather information about the people living in hamlets and villages prone to landslides and other natural calamities, an official said on Wednesday.

Information regarding the residents of such areas, including their cattle, belongings, bank accounts etc will be electronically stored in a card which will be kept with Revenue authorities and the families concerned. This will help authorities to get information about the dead or missing persons in the event of a natural calamity, he said.

At least 27 persons were killed and 57 went missing after a massive landslide flattened Irshalwadi hamlet located on slopes of a mountain in Khalapur tehsil of Raigad district, authorities had said.

''A Disaster Alertness Data survey will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, the information regarding villages prone to natural calamities will be gathered,'' said Raigad district collector Yogesh Mhase.

In 2021, a survey conducted by the Geological Survey of India declared 103 villages in the coastal Raigad district as disaster-prone.

''Revenue authorities faced difficulties to decide Irshalwadi victims due to the incomplete survey,'' the official said.

