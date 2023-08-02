Left Menu

Godrej Properties to invest Rs 155 cr to repair housing project in Gurugram; offers to buy-back flats

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:25 IST
Godrej Properties to invest Rs 155 cr to repair housing project in Gurugram; offers to buy-back flats
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@GodrejProp)
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Wednesday said its board has approved Rs 155 crore for repair work in its completed housing project 'Godrej Summit' at Gurugram, in Haryana after chloride was found in concretes used in the buildings.

Godrej Properties also announced an offer to buy back flats or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project. There are around 1,000 flat owners in this project. In February last year, a partial collapse of a residential tower in Chintels Paradiso project in Gurugram led to the death of two women. Widespread corrosion of steel reinforcement in structure was found in many towers of this society. Godrej Properties informed that its arm Godrej Projects Development Ltd (GPDL), which completed the Godrej Summit project in phases in 2017 and 2018, recently appointed an external expert to undertake a detailed independent assessment of a quality issue discovered in the project.

''This assessment identified the presence of chloride in the concrete used in the project, which when in contact with water, leads to corrosion of steel reinforcement.

''The external experts further advised that with the required repair and maintenance framework, the building is expected to perform as per its intended design life,'' the company informed in a regulatory filing.

Accordingly, Godrej Properties said that an estimated amount of Rs 155 crore towards repair, maintenance, customer claims, or any ancillary costs has been provided in the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended June and approved by the board on Wednesday.

GPDL said it has the ability to claim against the contractors who constructed the Godrej Summit project.

''GPDL has also made an offer to buy back units or provide rentals to all the unit holders of the project and will account for the buyback if and when the intending customers execute the relevant documentation with GPDL,'' the filing said.

According to sources, few flat owners have availed this buy-back offer. The company, however, feels that there would be no impact on profit and loss statement as those flats will be sold again after the repair work, they added.

GDPL had developed this project, comprising a total saleable area of 2.1 million square feet, in partnership with the landowner. It had an economic interest of 65 per cent in the project in terms of sharing of saleable area, according to an investor presentation.

Apart from Chintels Paradiso project, a housing society in Gurugram comprising over 700 flats, constructed by the state-owned NBCC, was also declared unsafe.

Following these developments, structural audit has been conducted by many developers suo motto or at the direction of local administration.

Godrej Properties, which is part of business conglomerate Godrej Group, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a major presence in Mumbai-Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023