Gujarat: Woman killed, 17 injured as two balconies of building collapse on them in Bhavnagar

A woman was killed and at least 17 persons were injured after two balconies - one each on the first and second floor - of a seven-storey building collapsed on them in Gujarats Bhavnagar city on Wednesday, officials said.The incident occurred around 11.50 am, Bhavnagar Municipal Commissioner N V Upadhyay said.The deceased, identified as Hansaben Jamod, and other injured persons were standing on the ground floor when the balcony slabs on the first and second floor of Madhav Hill Complex on Takhteshwar Road caved in, he said.

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 02-08-2023 18:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 18:39 IST
The incident occurred around 11.50 am, Bhavnagar Municipal Commissioner N V Upadhyay said.

The deceased, identified as Hansaben Jamod, and other injured persons were standing on the ground floor when the balcony slabs on the first and second floor of Madhav Hill Complex on Takhteshwar Road caved in, he said. The first, second and the ground floor of the building house a shopping complex, while the rest of the floors are used for residential purposes, officials said. After learning about the incident, the fire department teams rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, Upadhyay said. ''Seventeen to eighteen persons, who were trapped under the debris, were pulled out and admitted to Sir Takhtasinhji General Hospital. We have not yet asked the residents of the flats to vacate the building as the structure appears safe,'' he added. The authorities of the hospital, where Hansaben Jamod was admitted with serious injuries, said she died during treatment.

