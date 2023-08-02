Left Menu

Bengal to ban keeping of birds of Indian species at home soon: Forest minister

The West Bengal Forest department will soon issue a notification to ban the keeping of birds of Indian species at homes, minister Jyotiptriyo Mallick said.Mallick told PTI on Tuesday that no Indian birds like parrots, cockatoo, munia, etc will be allowed to be kept in cages at home.Birds of exotic species like Macaws can, however, be kept with a license from the forest department after getting necessary clearance judging all factors and on payment of Rs 15,000 as a license fee, the minister said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-08-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 19:07 IST
Bengal to ban keeping of birds of Indian species at home soon: Forest minister
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Forest department will soon issue a notification to ban the keeping of birds of Indian species at homes, minister Jyotiptriyo Mallick said.

Mallick told PTI on Tuesday that no Indian birds like parrots, cockatoo, munia, etc will be allowed to be kept in cages at home.

Birds of exotic species like Macaws can, however, be kept with a license from the forest department after getting necessary clearance judging all factors and on payment of Rs 15,000 as a license fee, the minister said. Exhibition of the exotic birds will not be allowed in public places, he added.

''We have already framed a draft in this regard, but the necessary legislation will be effective by the end of this month,'' he said. To a question, about the sale of caged birds in weekly 'haats' in some parts of the state including Kolkata, Mallick said ''The forest department will check whenever complaints are received and take necessary action.'' To another question, Mallick said six African lions will be brought to the Mini Zoo at New Town, the eastern satellite township apart from six tigers to have a carnivore section of the sprawling zoo.

The Mini Zoo at New Town which is spread over 12.5 acres area will get another 2.4 acres, he said.

The Forest minister said a snake enclosure will also be set up in the mini zoo which is having a harinayala (deer enclosure) at present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023