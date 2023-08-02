Left Menu

Baby cobra rescued from 7th floor flat in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 20:56 IST
Baby cobra rescued from 7th floor flat in Mumbai
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A baby cobra was spotted in a flat on the seventh floor of a residential building in Mumbai suburb of Goregaon and later rescued by members of a wildlife association, an honorary wildlife warden said on Wednesday.

The snake was spotted in the flat in the Royal Palms housing society on Tuesday afternoon and soon a distress call was made to the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW).

''A rescue team from the RAWW was assigned to respond to the distress call and help the residents who were in panic,'' said Pawan Sharma, RAWW founder-president who is also an honorary wildlife warden with the Maharashtra forest department.

After searching for hours, the rescue team could not find the baby spectacled cobra, he said.

Flat owners were asked to be alert and contact the association if they spotted the reptile again.

The venomous snake was spotted again at night on the kitchen platform of the house and eventually rescued, said Sharma.

The snake was medically examined and after being found fit, released back into its natural habitat in coordination with the forest department, said veterinarian Dr Priti Sathe of the RAWW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023