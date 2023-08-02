Left Menu

Violence scares Muslim migrants in Gurugram, many consider leaving for hometowns

Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city, said Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A here.We can come back when the situation improves, he added.After the communal violence in Gurugram, some Muslim migrants are thinking of leaving the city at least for a while.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:13 IST
Violence scares Muslim migrants in Gurugram, many consider leaving for hometowns
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scared by the violence, auto-rickshaw driver Rehmat Ali is thinking of going back home to West Bengal. “Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we do not leave, they would set fire to our slum. Police have been present here since night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city,” said Ali, who lives in a slum in Sector 70A here.

''We can come back when the situation improves,'' he added.

After the communal violence in Gurugram, some Muslim migrants are thinking of leaving the city at least for a while. Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past two days.

Like Ali, there are many others who have decided to leave the Millennium City that provides livelihood to a number of migrant people from across the country. Bamisha Khatun, a native of West Bengal who also lives in the Sector 70A slum, said that she had come to Gurugram in search of work three years ago. Khatun, who works as maid, said, ''I fear for my life and property, and have decided to leave for my hometown.'' Ahila Bibi, another migrant, said that she did not want to take risk and would come back later when the situation improves.

Khalid, a native of West Bengal, said he has no other option but to leave the city. “We talked to our land owner who clearly said that he will not be responsible for any untoward incident in the wake of communal flare-up. So, we decided to return to our native village,” Khalid, a painter, said. According to police, several people, most of them from Muslim community, living in slums in Wazirabad, Ghata village, Sector 70A and Badshahpur, are returning to their native place. A senior police officer accepted that some migrant workers who used to work as drivers, gardeners, street hawkers, servants and maids are going back to their native places due to fear.

However, he said that the situation is normal in Gurugram. “Police and RAF are deployed in the entire district to deal with any type of situation. We appealed to people to avoid rumours and to not fear,” the officer added.

Several people from Manesar, Teekli, Kasan, IMT and some other areas are also thinking of returning to their native places.

“It has come to our knowledge that some workers are returning to their native places but the situation in Gurugram is normal. Our confidence building exercise continues with RWAs and slum area residents. They should not fear, and we assure them of their safety and security,” Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav told PTI. Meanwhile, many fruit hawkers were found missing from Gurdwara Road near the main vegetable market and also from Khandsa Mandi on Wednesday. The area near Jama Masjid of Gurugram also wore a deserted look. Most of the shops, including meat shops, were closed in the area.

The migrant workers decided to leave the city after a godown and a shop were set on fire in Sector 70A on Tuesday late night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023