Left Menu

Mankind Pharma Q1 net profit rises 66 pc to Rs 494 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:16 IST
Mankind Pharma Q1 net profit rises 66 pc to Rs 494 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 494 crore in the June quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 298 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.

The company's total income increased to Rs 2,637 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,196 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Ramesh Juneja as its chairman and Rajeev Juneja as vice-chairman and managing director.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023