Mankind Pharma Q1 net profit rises 66 pc to Rs 494 crore
Updated: 02-08-2023 21:36 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:16 IST
Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 494 crore in the June quarter.
The company had reported a net profit of Rs 298 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.
The company's total income increased to Rs 2,637 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,196 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Ramesh Juneja as its chairman and Rajeev Juneja as vice-chairman and managing director.
