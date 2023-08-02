Mankind Pharma Q1 net profit rises 66 pc to Rs 494 crore

Mankind Pharma on Wednesday reported a 66 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 494 crore in the June quarter.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 298 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2022-23.

The company's total income increased to Rs 2,637 crore in first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 2,196 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Ramesh Juneja as its chairman and Rajeev Juneja as vice-chairman and managing director.

