Left Menu

Expert panel set up to examine water leakage inside Tambakhani tunnel in U'khand

Dirt and mud accumulate in and around the tunnel, causing inconvenience to locals and pilgrims alike.Since the tunnels construction 10 years ago, more than Rs 15 crore has been spent on the lining and drainage work but huge quantities of water continue to leak from the walls.The 380-metre tunnel was constructed under a package provided for the treatment of the Varunavat Parvat.

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 02-08-2023 21:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 21:52 IST
Expert panel set up to examine water leakage inside Tambakhani tunnel in U'khand
  • Country:
  • India

An expert panel has been set up to examine the water leakage problem inside the Tambakhani tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway and suggest measures to prevent it.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Wednesday said steps will be taken to address the problem on the basis of the panel's recommendations.

The committee consists of experts from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the public works and the irrigation departments, he said.

Despite crores of rupees being spent to address the problem, leakage of water inside the tunnel continues unabated. Dirt and mud accumulate in and around the tunnel, causing inconvenience to locals and pilgrims alike.

Since the tunnel's construction 10 years ago, more than Rs 15 crore has been spent on the lining and drainage work but huge quantities of water continue to leak from the walls.

The 380-metre tunnel was constructed under a package provided for the treatment of the Varunavat Parvat. Rs 19 crore was sanctioned for the tunnel's construction and the work assigned to the irrigation department. The department started work on the project in 2006 and got the tunnel ready in 2013.

However, upon its completion, many technical flaws came to light inside the tunnel and improvements such as correcting the drainage and water trap systems were done at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Despite this, the condition of the tunnel did not improve. Water continues to seep from the tunnel walls at many places after excess rain. The leakage causes mud to be scattered everywhere, causing problems for locals and pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra. The committee is likely to submit its report after conducting an on-spot investigation, the district magistrate said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023