Left Menu

Odisha: Doctors remove 30 kg of plastic from stomach of cow

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:17 IST
Odisha: Doctors remove 30 kg of plastic from stomach of cow
  • Country:
  • India

Doctors at the government-run veterinary hospital in Odisha's Berhampur on Wednesday removed plastic materials weighing around 30 kg from the stomach of a stray cow.

It took a four-hour long operation for a team of veterinary doctors, led by Satya Narayan Kar, to remove the undigested polythene bags from the stomach of the 10-year-old cow, Chief District Veterinary Officer of Ganjam, Manoj Kumar Sahu, said.

The 10-year-old cow, which used to feed on leftovers dumped in polythene bags by people, ended up with its stomach full of plastic and subsequently its intestines get blocked.

If left unattended for long, the animal would have died, said Kar.

The cow is stable now and it will stay in the hospital for a week in observation.

The ailing animal was taken from Giri Road here in an animal ambulance on Monday evening when some people informed officials about its critical condition. The cow was not able to even stand.

"The cow was in critical condition when it was brought to the hospital. The animal had problems in passing stool and urine and had been kicking its belly in pain. The clinical examination of the cow revealed the accumulation of plastic waste in its stomach," said Kar.

Last year, the doctors at the hospital had removed plastic materials of around 15 kg from a stray cow here.

The incident highlights the severity of plastic pollution, despite a government ban on its use, transport and manufacture for five years, said Sudhir Rout, founder of Aryabhatt Foundation, an organisation spearheading campaigns against the use of plastic.

"We appealed to the Berhampur Municipal Corporation to enforce the ban properly," said Rout.

It also highlighted the disastrous impact plastic bags can have on the health of stray animals that often eat whatever they get in garbage bins, added Lalatendu Choudhury, an animal activist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
4
BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

BYJU'S sends legal notice to Aakash founders demanding share transfer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023