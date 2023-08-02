Left Menu

T'gana rains: Central team visits Mulugu district to assess flood damage

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 22:20 IST
A Central team visited the Mulugu district in Telangana on Wednesday to assess the damage caused by the recent rains and flood.

Mulugu district officials made a video power-point presentation to the Central team about the rain havoc, according to an official release.

The officials said 5,861 people were provided shelter in 49 relief centres in the district during the rains.

The Central team visited the damaged national highways and also the houses and roads in the remote Kondai village in the district which suffered damage due to the downpour and flood.

More than 40 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents in the state and the Telangana government has decided, among other measures, to extend ex-gratia to their kin after collecting their details.

