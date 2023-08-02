NASA needs your help to find new craters and missing spacecraft hardware on the Moon

NASA is calling on citizen scientists from around the world to spot changes on the surface of the Moon by participating in its newest volunteer science project called MoonDiff.

The lunar landscape is dynamic, with space rocks colliding and creating new craters, rocks breaking off and rolling down hills, and spaceships landing or crashing. Through the MoonDiff project, volunteers can compare "before-and-after" pictures of the Moon taken from two orbiting spacecraft to uncover these fascinating changes.

By joining MoonDiff, volunteers can actively contribute to the understanding of the Moon's dynamic surface and help identify changes that have occurred over time.

Calling all citizen scientists! NASA needs your help to find new craters and other changes on the Moon. Join our newest @DoNASAScience project: https://t.co/YZMnkI44ij pic.twitter.com/5eOhYFeCwk — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) August 1, 2023

"You might be surprised how much goes on over there! Rocks from space collide with the Moon several times a month, and spacecraft land and sometimes crash. There are landslides and maybe even geological processes we don't know about yet," said project PI Aaron Curtis.

MoonDiff allows citizen scientists to analyze images taken by two orbiting spacecraft: one that visited the Moon in 1967 and another that arrived in 2009 and is still operational. By comparing images of the same lunar regions taken in different years, MoonDiff participants can assist scientists in identifying and analyzing changes that have occurred over time.

The task involves "combing" the Moon's surface for new craters, which provide valuable insights into meteorite impacts on the lunar surface. By measuring the frequency of these impacts, researchers hope to gain a deeper understanding of the Moon's geological history.

In addition, volunteers might also spot historical objects including the missing ascent stage of the Apollo 11 lunar lander.

"MoonDiff seeks to compare the 60s-era LO images to recent LRO images. This means comparing images that are taken from different angles, and in different lighting. Additionally, they have relatively poor spatial control. Doing change detection between image pairs like that is beyond the capabilities of today's cleverest software. So, MoonDiff wields the best available tool for the job: the human brain's vision system," says the project website.