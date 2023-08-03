Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Tourists flock to Chinese zoo to see 'human-like' bear

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-08-2023 02:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 02:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Tourists flock to Chinese zoo to see 'human-like' bear
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Tourists flock to Chinese zoo to see 'human-like' bear

Visitors are thronging a zoo in eastern China's Zhejiang province after a video of one of its bears went viral with some netizens suggesting she looked so human that she might be a staff member in a bear suit, local media reported on Tuesday. Visitor numbers at Hangzhou Zoo have gone up by 30 percent to around 20,000 a day since a video of the Malayan Sun bear, named Angela, became a trending topic on Chinese social media over the weekend, Zhejiang province-based Chao News reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
3
Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with Rs 5,000 crore investment

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects with ...

 India
4
INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean energy transition

INSIGHT-World battles to loosen China's grip on vital rare earths for clean ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023