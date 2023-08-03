Lexus India announces the winner of Nature Electrified Design Contest on 'World Nature Conservation Day'

Commemorating its inception on 'World Earth Day', Lexus India today culminated the Nature Electrified Design Contest to its fruition. Unveiling the winning entry, Lexus India took the wraps off the winning design livery that has come to life on the Lexus NX.

The design concept of Nature Electrified revolves around the fusion of nature-inspired aesthetics and electrified technologies. Embodying its true essence, this contest has further encouraged participants to unleash their creativity and envision a greener tomorrow through their design.

Of the several entries received, the winning design by Ratin Mohan, stems from the growing need to address environmental challenges in a simplified yet proportional manner. The design was clearly inspired by the beauty of natural forms when creating their design. The car wrap embodies the electrifying energy of electricity with vivid colors and lightning bolt motifs, alongside nature-inspired elements like trees and leaves. The design is appropriately named Elements, representing Earth's nurturing qualities, water's adaptability, the sky's freedom, and the power of wind and the Sun's transformative energy. The camouflage patterns seamlessly blend sustainability with style, urging a harmonious connection with our environment. It's a creative fusion that celebrates innovation and the beauty of nature, inspiring conscious actions for a greener future.

Congratulating the winning design, Mr. Naveen Soni, President of Lexus India, said, ''I congratulate Ratin whose winning creation speaks volumes about the harmony between nature and electrified elements. The winning design beautifully captures the essence of organic beauty, as if nature's very soul has been translated into a mesmerizing visual identity. The intricate details and craftsmanship mirror the elegance found in the natural world, while adding a touch of modernity and innovation.'' Since its launch in India in 2017, Lexus India has been dedicated to supporting Lexus International's global vision of achieving carbon neutrality and safeguarding the environmental ecosystem. As part of this enduring alliance, for every Lexus vehicle sold in India, a specific number of trees are planted, contributing to India's green cover and further bolstering efforts towards a greener future. The number of trees planted varies according to the model, making each Lexus purchase a step towards a sustainable and eco-friendly world.

Over the years, this impactful initiative has led to the planting of several saplings across India, with each sapling being planted in the name of the respective Lexus car owner. This has not only contributed to offsetting carbon emissions, but has also rejuvenated and enriched the local ecosystems.

ABOUT LEXUS Lexus launched in 1989 with a flagship sedan and a guest experience that helped define the premium automotive industry. In 1998, Lexus introduced the luxury crossover category with the launch of the Lexus RX. The luxury hybrid sales leader, Lexus delivered the world's first luxury hybrid and has since sold over 2 million hybrid vehicles. Since its debut in India in March 2017, Lexus has aimed to craft a better tomorrow and redefine luxury in the world's fastest-growing major economy. The brand strives to consistently deliver exceptional design and quality to the discerning Indian guest with a portfolio of 6 vehicles, 5 of which are self-charging hybrid electric vehicles. In 2020, Lexus' presence in the Indian market was further strengthened with the introduction of its first locally produced model, ES 300h. A global luxury automotive brand with an unwavering commitment to bold, uncompromising design, exceptional craftsmanship, and exhilarating performance, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of the next generation of global luxury guests and is currently available in over 90 countries worldwide. Lexus associates/team members across the world are dedicated to crafting amazing experiences that are uniquely Lexus, and that excite and change the world.

