Left Menu

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

Fast food chain McDonalds on Thursday opened an outlet in the citys international airport that it claimed is the countrys first airport drive-thru restaurant.The outlet, opened by McDonalds India West South, is located just 100 meters from Terminal 2 of the citys international airport.This will also be the first McDonalds outlet in the city operating 24x7, the company said in a statement.The airport outlet spans over 3,000 sqft, a McCafe, a dine-in area, and a takeaway counter.There is also a dedicated drive-thru lane and a customer ordering display board for customers to seamlessly order and enjoy their meals on-the-go.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2023 12:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 12:26 IST
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fast food chain McDonald's on Thursday opened an outlet in the city's international airport that it claimed is the country's first airport drive-thru restaurant.

The outlet, opened by McDonald's India (West & South), is located just 100 meters from Terminal 2 of the city's international airport.

This will also be the first McDonald's outlet in the city operating 24x7, the company said in a statement.

The airport outlet spans over 3,000 sqft, a McCafe, a dine-in area, and a takeaway counter.

There is also a dedicated drive-thru lane and a customer ordering display board for customers to seamlessly order and enjoy their meals on-the-go. It also has four self ordering kiosks to help customers save time.

With this addition, McDonald's now has three joints in T2.

Saurabh Kalra, the managing director of McDonald's India (W&S), said, the drive-thru outlet that combines convenience, speed, and quality, aims to make customers' journeys more enjoyable and stress-free.

He also said they are looking at expanding their presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, and also into more western and southern markets.

Kalra said going forward, McDonald's 35-40 per cent of new stores will be drive-thrus across major city suburbs and national highways over the next four-five years. Of the 361 restaurants across 58 cities it operates as of June 2023, as much as 69 are drive-thrus.

McDonald's India (West & South) is owned by Westlife Foodworld, formerly known as Westlife Development, and has been operated by its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants since its inception in 1996.

Its licence covers Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023