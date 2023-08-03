PM to lay foundation stone for renovation 2 railway stations in UP's Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the renovation of the Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund Railway Stations here on Sunday.
Faizabad Member of Parliament Lallu Singh said under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the Ministry of Railways has released Rs 20 crore and Rs 16 crore for the development of Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund Railway Stations.
He said the prime minister will virtually lay the foundation stone for the renovation of about two dozen railway stations, including Darshan Nagar and Bharat Kund, under the AMRUT Scheme on August 6.
