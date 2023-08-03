Left Menu

Updated: 03-08-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 14:30 IST
Highway bridge in northern China collapses due to flash floods and casualties are unknown
A highway bridge in northern China collapsed due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains, and two cars fell into the river, state media reported Thursday.

There were no known casualties as of Thursday afternoon after the bridge collapsed along the Harbin-Mudanjiang Highway in Heilongjiang province, according to Beijing News.

The bridge collapsed around 8:50 am (0050 GMT) on Thursday, road authorities said.

A rescue mission was ongoing, and a section of the highway had been closed, state media said.

China is seeing floods triggered by heavy rains in several parts of the country. Weather authorities said the capital, Beijing, recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region.

