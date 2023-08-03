Left Menu

Deep Ocean Mission envisages harnessing ocean resources: Kiren Rijiju

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:34 IST
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Shri Kiren Rijiju today said the Samudrayaan project is aimed to send three personnel to 6000m depth in a submersible, to study the deep sea resources and to biodiversity assessment. Stating this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said the project will not disturb ecosystem as the submersible is used for exploration of resources.

Shri Rijiju informed the house that the Deep Ocean Mission supports the Blue Economy policy of the Government having potential for country’s GDP growth, and envisages sustainable utilization of ocean resources for economic growth of the country, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health.

(With Inputs from PIB)

