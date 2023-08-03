Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:32 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:32 IST
Elan Group awards Rs 1,000 cr contract to Leighton India for construction of Gurugram project

Realty firm Elan Group on Thursday said it has given a Rs 1,000 crore contract to Leighton India for the construction of its luxury housing project in Gurugram.

In a statement, the company said it has awarded the construction contract of the first phase of its project 'Elan The Presidential', comprising 728 flats, worth Rs 1,000 crore to Leighton India.

Leighton India is the Indian arm of Leighton Asia, a member of the internationally renowned CIMIC Group, headquartered in Australia.

''Leighton India has extensive construction experience in India during the past 25 years - it has delivered some of the largest projects in the country,'' Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman of Elan Group, said.

As the appointed contractor, Leighton India will be responsible for the delivery of the entire construction work of the project, including civil construction, coordination with other contractors, and overall site infrastructure.

The project is expected to be completed in 40 months.

''Our client's confidence in our strong performance and safe delivery is a testament to our reputation for safety, quality, and reliability, as well as our leading position in the sector,'' Brad Davey, Managing Director of Leighton Asia, said.

The project is located at Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

Spread across 30 acre, the project will have about 2,000 super luxury residences costing Rs 5-15 crore each.

