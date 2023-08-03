Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-08-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 15:33 IST
Breath analysers to be used for random checking of heavy vehicle drivers on Samruddhi Expressway: Maha minister
Maharashtra minister Dada Bhuse said in the state assembly on Thursday that breath analysers will be used for random checking of drivers of heavy and public transport vehicles on the Samruddhi Expressway.

The 'Samruddhi Mahamarg', named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur.

It passes through 10 districts: Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik and Thane.

The construction of a 600-km long stretch is completed and opened for traffic, while the work of remaining 101 km-long stretch between Nashik and Thane is in progress.

During a debate in the legislative assembly on the rising number of accidents on the expressway, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said 110 people have died in accidents since the Samruddhi Expressway was opened for the public (in December last year).

Replying to the debate, Bhuse, the minister of public works (public undertakings), said breath analysers will be used for random checking of drivers of heavy and public transport vehicles on the expressway.

The speed limit for light vehicles is 120 km per hour and for heavy vehicles is 80 km per hour, he said.

There will be strict surveillance to check lane-cutting, he said, adding that hoardings and boards will be put up to create awareness about the traffic rules.

