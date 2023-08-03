Left Menu

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit falls to Rs 2,022 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 17:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 16:40 IST
Sun Pharma Q1 net profit falls to Rs 2,022 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday reported a 2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,022 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The drug major had reported a net profit of Rs 2,061 crore in the April-June period a year ago.

The company said its adjusted net profit (excluding the exceptional items) for the June quarter stood at Rs 2,345 crore, up 14 per cent over the same period last year.

Total income rose to Rs 12,145 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 10,764 crore in the year-ago period, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

''All our businesses continued to have growth this quarter and we are well positioned to meet our growth guidance for FY24,'' Sun Pharma Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi said.

The US has led the revenue growth in the first quarter and global specialty business has continued to increase as a share of the revenues, he added.

The Mumbai-based company said its formulation sales in the US stood at USD 471 million recording a growth of 12 per cent over Q1 last year, accounting for over 33 per cent of total consolidated sales.

India formulation sales accounted for about 30 per cent of the total consolidated sales, it added.

The company said it now holds an 8.3 per cent market share and is the leading player in the Rs 1,860 billion-plus Indian pharmaceutical market as per AIOCD AWACS MAT June-2023 report.

Shares of the company settled 0.40 per cent up at Rs 1,140.85 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks; Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls and more

Health News Roundup: Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further bankruptcy filings; CVS Health cuts 5,000 jobs as part of restructuring plan and more

Health News Roundup: J&J talc cancer plaintiffs want 6-month ban on further ...

 Global
3
UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

UN, US condemns suicide attack in Pakistan that killed 54

 United States
4
Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post resignation of CMO

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar steps in to guide marketing function directly post r...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023