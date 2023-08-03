Left Menu

Maharashtra: Two persons injured, five houses damaged as tree falls in Kalyan

Two persons were injured and five houses were damaged in a tree fall incident on Thursday in Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district, a civic official said.The incident took place in a chawl along the railway tracks at 3pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.Two persons were injured. The two were occupants of the houses on which the huge tree fell, he added.

Updated: 03-08-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 18:27 IST
Maharashtra: Two persons injured, five houses damaged as tree falls in Kalyan
Two persons were injured and five houses were damaged in a tree fall incident on Thursday in Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said.

The incident took place in a chawl along the railway tracks at 3pm, Thane Municipal Corporation regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

''Two persons were injured. The roofs of five houses in the chawl were damaged. Personnel from the fire brigade and RDMC removed the fallen branches, chopped the tree and cleared the area,'' he said.

''Durvesh Bhoir (20) and Manjusha Kevad (26) were injured and are undergoing treatment in Kalwa civic hospital. The two were occupants of the houses on which the huge tree fell,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

