Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon falls 66% in July

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 19:11 IST
Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon fell in July to its lowest level since 2017, preliminary government figures showed on Thursday, boosting President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's stature on environmental policy ahead of a summit of rainforest nations.

Satellite data from Brazilian space research agency INPE indicated that 500 square km (193 square miles) of rainforest were cleared in the month, a 66% drop from the same period a year ago.

