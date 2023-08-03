CSIR-NIScPR conducts boot camp on intellectual property rights to create awareness

National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), a constituent institute of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) conducted a one-day boot camp on intellectual property rights (IPR) today on 31st July 2023. The aim was to create the awareness and enhance the understanding about Intellectual Property Rights among the research scholars, scientists and the youth. The event was organized under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the culmination of Rashtriya Boudhik Sampada Mahotsav (National Intellectual Property Festival).

The event started with the welcome address of Dr. Tarakanta Jana, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR and the Programme Coordinator of the Boot Camp. He welcomed all the participants and presented an overview of the boot camp including its aims and objectives. Dr. Sujit Bhattacharya, Head, Innovation Group, CSIR=NIScPR provided a brief introduction on patents and explained their necessity to the participants. Following this introduction, the Hon’ble Chief Guest, Prof. Unnat P. Pandit, Controller General of Patent, Design and Trademarks graced the occasion through his online inaugural speech. He talked about the importance of patents in protecting intellectual property and promoting IP-driven products and services for economic advancement. Using the term, “Techade” which was coined by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi, meaning, “Technology Decade,” the Chief Guest stressed upon the effective technology utilization for deriving economic benefits as well as satiating various societal needs and the role of IPR in ensuring all this. Such boot camps are a way to involve ourselves in the process.

During the first session, Dr. Jana spoke in detail on the concepts; creativity, invention and innovation, and how they all are interconnected. An informative presentation was given by Dr. Kanika Malik, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NIScPR on the IPR, Patents and various processes involved. A Chandigarh-based start-up, XLSCOUT also presented their noble innovation.

In the second session, Mr. Gourav Krishna, Sr. Principal Scientist, Innovation Protection Unit (IPU), CSIR Headquarters, New Delhi talked about patent filing process (online/offline), documents required, fees, etc. The boot camp ended with the remarks from Hon’ble Chief Guest for valedictory and concluding session, Dr. S.N. Maity, former Controller General of Patent, Design, and Trade. Among other dignitaries who joined the valedictory session included Dr. Jyoti Jadav, Head, Recruitment and Assessment Board (CSIR-RAB), who shared her views saying such camp, which create and enhance the awareness of the public and scholars in various facets of intellectual property, are the need of the hour and should be organized frequently.