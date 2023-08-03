Left Menu

Metropolis Healthcare Q1 net profit declines 15 pc to Rs 29 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 20:23 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Metropolis Healthcare on Thursday said its net profit declined 15 per cent to Rs 29 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The diagnostics firm had reported a net profit of Rs 34 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 277 crore from Rs 280 crore in the year-ago period, Metropolis Healthcare said in a statement.

Metropolis Healthcare Promoter and Managing Director Ameera Shah said the company remains optimistic about scaling up revenue in the upcoming quarters, indicating positive operating leverage play.

''Going forward, company focuses on network expansion, increasing doctor connects, growing specialised & wellness segments and upgrading IT infrastructure for enhancing the consumer experience,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

