Elderly woman dies after lift malfunctions in Noida society

A 73-year-old woman died of possible cardiac arrest on Thursday after the cable of a lift at a housing complex here snapped, leading to a free fall between floors, police officials said.

The lift did not hit the ground but was caught between some of the middle floors of the building, a police official said as details about the incident that took place in a high-rise society were being ascertained.

The woman was alone in the lift when its wire snapped, leading to a free fall, the official said, citing preliminary findings.

''Today, a woman going in the lift fainted due to breaking of the lift wire in Paras Tierra Society in Sector 137, under Police Station Sector 142 area. The woman was alone in the lift. She was admitted to Felix Hospital but died during treatment,'' the police said in a statement.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm and the woman passed away after an hour in the hospital.

''The woman had injuries on the back of her head and soma abrasion on her elbows, which appears to have been caused due to the fall of the lift. There was no pulse and her eyelids were dilated when she was brought to the hospital, suggesting a possible cardiac arrest because of the suddenness of the event,'' a doctor of the Felix Hospital told PTI.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the patient but were unsuccessful in reviving her, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents of Paras Tierra came out in the society's complex to protest the incident and upkeep of common services, like the management of the lifts.

