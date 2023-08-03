NASA installs huge solar arrays on Psyche spacecraft; will launch in October to explore metal-rich asteroid

NASA's Psyche spacecraft is gearing up for an extraordinary mission - a journey to a distant metal-rich asteroid that held the secrets of our solar system's history. Ahead of the planned October 2023 launch, the spacecraft has completed another milestone - Psyche’s huge twin solar arrays have been permanently affixed to it.

The solar arrays were installed on the spacecraft at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Robotically unfurling in a clean room near @NASAKennedy, the #MissionToPsyche's huge solar arrays have been installed in preparation for its 2.5 billion-mile (4 billion-kilometer) journey to a metal-rich asteroid. The launch period opens Oct. 5. https://t.co/rANewyPbTj 🚀 pic.twitter.com/7r3PQbSvY8 — NASA Solar System (@NASASolarSystem) August 3, 2023

The Psyche spacecraft is set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The targeted launch time is no earlier than 10:38 a.m. EDT (7:38 a.m. PDT) on October 5, with additional launch opportunities available until October 25.

The solar arrays will power the spacecraft through the vastness of space on its 2.5-billion-mile odyssey to rendezvous with the enigmatic asteroid Psyche in 2026. While the solar arrays are capable of producing more than 20 kilowatts of power when the spacecraft is closer to Earth, they are designed to operate effectively in the low light conditions of deep space. Due to the vast distance of the asteroid from the Sun, these massive solar arrays will generate just over 2 kilowatts of power during the mission.

The Psyche asteroid holds great significance for scientists because it is believed to be a remnant of a planetesimal core, offering a glimpse into the early stages of our solar system's formation. The asteroid is the only planetary body known to be composed of rock or ice, but of metal. Unlocking the secrets of this celestial body had the potential to reshape our understanding of how rocky planets are formed.