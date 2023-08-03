Rahuri Semen Station aims to double IVF-ET in FY24

NDDB-promoted Rahuri Semen Station on Thursday said it is targeting more than double the In Vitro Fertilization and Embryo Transfer (IVF-ET) in FY24 at 3,600 pregnancies.

The centre set up by a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) had done 1,500 successful ETs at the farmers' doorsteps in FY23.

The Accelerated Breed Improvement Programme through IVF-ET aims to establish 2 lakh pregnancies over the next three years using high genetic merit germplasm, according to a statement.

The station recently witnessed an early win under the programme with the birth of a female calf, who has the potential of yielding over 40 litres of milk a day when it comes of age courtesy of the advancements in science. The NDDB said Ahmednagar district's Rahuri tehsil has become the cradle of technological advancement in milch productivity within seven years of its inception. The station has been supporting dairy development projects in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar. The semen station has an order book of 8,000 live animals for the current year, including 3,000 from Mayurbhanj in Odisha, the statement said.

