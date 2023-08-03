Left Menu

Concord Biotech garners Rs 465 cr from anchor investors

The offer includes a reservation for subscriptions by eligible employees.The issue, with a price band at Rs 705-741 per share, will be open for public subscription during August 4-8.The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 1,475.26 crore and Rs 1,550.59 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band, respectively.Concord is among the leading manufacturers of fermentation-based biopharmaceutical APIs, focused on niche segments, such as immunosuppressant, oncology, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:45 IST
Concord Biotech garners Rs 465 cr from anchor investors
  • Country:
  • India

Rare Enterprises-backed Concord Biotech on Thursday said it has collected Rs 465 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company has allocated 62.74 lakh equity shares to 41 funds at Rs 741 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.

At this price, the company has mobilised Rs 464.95 crore from anchor investors, it showed.

The government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Amundi Funds, Pinebridge Global Funds, Polar Capital Funds, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company, Tata AIF Life Insurance Company, Max Life Insurance Co Ltd and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company are among the anchor investors.

In addition, fund houses, including Nippon India Mutual Fund (MF), UTI MF, Edelweiss MF, Bandhan MF, DSP MF, and Motilal Oswal Mutual, have been allocated shares in the anchor round.

The IPO of the Ahmedabad-based company is entirely an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 2.09 crore equity shares by Helix Investment Holdings Pte Limited, which is backed by private equity firm Quadria Capital. The offer includes a reservation for subscriptions by eligible employees.

The issue, with a price band at Rs 705-741 per share, will be open for public subscription during August 4-8.

The company through its IPO will fetch Rs 1,475.26 crore and Rs 1,550.59 crore at the lower and upper end of the price band, respectively.

Concord is among the leading manufacturers of fermentation-based biopharmaceutical APIs, focused on niche segments, such as immunosuppressant, oncology, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial. It has three manufacturing facilities, which are -- Valthera, Dholka, and Limbasi, in Gujarat.

At present, the company has 23 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) products.

The company is backed by Quadria Capital Fund and Rare Enterprises, which was set up by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away last year, along with his wife Rekha.

Concord Biotech's revenue from operations rose by 20 per cent to Rs 853.17 crore in the financial year 2023 from Rs 713 crore in the previous year. Additionally, its profit after tax surged 37 per cent to Rs 240 crore in FY2023 as compared to Rs 175 crore a year ago.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, and Jefferies India are the book-running lead managers to the issue. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023