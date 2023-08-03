Left Menu

Amid flood threat, Odisha rushes 106 teams for rescue, relief works

The collectors of Angul and Nayagarh districts have also been asked to take precautionary measures and guard weak embankments, Sahu said.On Wednesday, a woman was killed in Keonjhar and six people were injured in Kalahandi due to incidents of wall collapse, an official said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-08-2023 22:52 IST | Created: 03-08-2023 22:48 IST
Amid flood threat, Odisha rushes 106 teams for rescue, relief works
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government dispatched 106 teams to different districts on Thursday as flood fear loomed following heavy rains due to the deep depression, officials said.

On Thursday evening, 9.2 lakh cusec water was released from the Mundali barrage, which is likely to inundate the low-lying areas of Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara by Friday afternoon, said Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department Bhakta Ranjan Mohanty.

Amid the threat of flooding, 106 teams, comprising NDRF (8), ODRAF (13) and Fire Services (85), were rushed to different districts, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu said.

The district collectors have been asked to evacuate the low-lying areas, he said.

''Thursday night is crucial for the delta region. The collectors of Angul and Nayagarh districts have also been asked to take precautionary measures and guard weak embankments,'' Sahu said.

On Wednesday, a woman was killed in Keonjhar and six people were injured in Kalahandi due to incidents of wall collapse, an official said. About 1.20 lakh people in 762 villages and 17 urban areas have been affected by flooding, Sahu said. As many as 6,834 people have been shifted from low-lying areas, and 136 free kitchens have been opened for them, he said.

The district authorities and the Water Resources Department were asked to ensure 24×7 patrolling of vulnerable river embankments with the help of police, officials said.

The water level of Mahanadi at Barmul and Kharimal is receding, and the level of Baitarani river is also going down at Akhuapada, they said.

The water level of Brahmani at Jenapur is constant at 22.20 metre against the danger level 23.00 metre since 4 pm. The Jalaka river at Mathani in Balasore is flowing above the danger level, they added.

The state has received an average of 38 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours, and 147.5 mm since August 1.

In the last 24 hours, Kutra block in Sundergarh district received the highest rainfall at 195.4 mm.

Sahu said the intensity of rainfall has declined across the state, barring some places in Sundergarh and Jharsuguda districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases institute; India finds 'violations' at cough syrup maker linked to Cameroon deaths and more

Health News Roundup: NIH selects Jeanne Marrazzo to lead infectious diseases...

 Global
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss fears

FEATURE-Chatbots, AI news readers: Asia embraces automation despite job loss...

 Global
4
McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens maiden airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023