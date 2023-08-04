Those with less than Rs 8 lakh income won't have to pay premium of govt's insurance scheme: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said people who have an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh will not have to pay the premium of the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme.

During a programme at his residence here, he announced the government would extend the scope of free registration under the scheme to all EWS-category people.

The premium amount will be paid by the state government for families with income less than Rs 8 lakh and belonging to all classes including general, other backward classes, most backward classes, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, Gehlot said.

He said an additional provision of Rs 425 crore has been made by the state government for this purpose. During the programme, foundation stone laying and inauguration was virtually done for 249 works worth Rs 771 crore.

Gehlot also flagged off 10 Chiranjeevi Janani Express ambulances and 25 mobile food testing vehicles on the occasion.

