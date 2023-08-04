Left Menu

Typhoon Khanun eases off Japan's Okinawa, but islands brace for return

Typhoon Khanun barely moved on Friday in the East China Sea, with predictions that it will approach Japan's Okinawa islands again, raising fears of sustained damage in areas already battered by heavy rain and strong winds over the past two days.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-08-2023 06:29 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 06:29 IST
Typhoon Khanun eases off Japan's Okinawa, but islands brace for return
  • Country:
  • Japan

Typhoon Khanun barely moved on Friday in the East China Sea, with predictions that it will approach Japan's Okinawa islands again, raising fears of sustained damage in areas already battered by heavy rain and strong winds over the past two days. The storm has lost strength but is still packing winds of 126 kph (78 mph) and gusts of up to 180 kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that the typhoon was almost stationary.

Hovering about 270 km (168 miles) north-northwest of Okinawa's Miyako Island as of 7 a.m. (2200 GMT), Khanun is forecast to make a sudden, sharp turn to the east on Friday evening and start heading up north toward Japan's main islands next Tuesday. About 53,000 households in Okinawa, or about 8% of homes covered, remained stuck without electricity for a third day, down from 25% on Thursday, local utility Okinawa Electric Power said.

Television footage on Thursday showed tourists stranded in Okinawa flocked to Naha Airport, which resumed operation that day after shutting down for two days, forming long queues to buy airplane tickets to leave the islands. In northern Taiwan, land warnings were lifted on Friday and businesses and schools that were shut on Thursday due to the typhoon reopened. In the capital Taipei, more than 200 trees and street signs were downed, but no major damage was reported.

Authorities, however, were on high alert for more heavy rain to be dumped in the wake of the typhoon over the weekend in central and southern Taiwan, where close to a half meter of rainfall has been recorded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' strike continues on day 2

Mumbai: More than 1,000 private buses of BEST stay off roads as drivers' str...

 India
2
Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music from text

Meta's new AI tool lets you easily generate high-quality audio and music fro...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-induced weight gain; Moderna sees up to $8 billion in 2023 COVID vaccine sales on private market hopes and m

Health News Roundup: US psychiatrists prescribe Wegovy to battle medication-...

 Global
4
Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

Haryana violence: Police arrests 159 people; Congress seeks judicial probe 

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Voices of Loved Ones: Scammers' New Tool for Breaching Trust

Unleashing Your Writing Potential: How ChatGPT Amplifies Your Creativity

Is Your PC Feeling Old? 7 Clear Indicators: It's Time to Level Up!

Lunar Evolution: Unraveling the Mysteries of What's Next for the Moon

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023