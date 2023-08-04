Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Tourists flock to Chinese zoo to see 'human-like' bear

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-08-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2023 10:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Visitors are thronging a zoo in eastern China's Zhejiang province after a video of one of its bears went viral with some netizens suggesting she looked so human that she might be a staff member in a bear suit, local media reported on Tuesday. Visitor numbers at Hangzhou Zoo have gone up by 30 percent to around 20,000 a day since a video of the Malayan Sun bear, named Angela, became a trending topic on Chinese social media over the weekend, Zhejiang province-based Chao News reported.

